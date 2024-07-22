wrestling / News
Card Set For This Week’s CMLL Viernes Espectacular
CMLL has announced the lineup for this week’s Viernes Espectacular show. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place Friday at Arena Mexico in Mexico City:
* Skadi, Kira & Nautica vs. Hera, Olympia & Valkyria
* Max Star, Futuro & Hombre Bala Jr vs. Los Depredadores
* Esfinge & Euforia vs. Valiente & Hechicero
* 2024 Leyenda de Plata Tournament Grand Finals: Angel de Oro vs. Star Jr.
* Titan & Templario vs. Rocky Romero & Ultimo Guerrero
* Death Triangle vs. Volador Jr, Místico & Mascara Dorada.
🔜
📍Arena México
🗓️ Viernes 26 de julio '24
🕣 8:30 p.m.
🎟️ Boletos en taquillas y en Ticketmaster:https://t.co/2nMBa47mz9
📺 Transmisión EN VIVO en exclusiva para la membresía “Campeón Mundial” y “Leyenda”: https://t.co/wNWdydh9PB #ViernesEspectacularCMLL pic.twitter.com/DCeRWymdLL
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) July 22, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy Praises WWE’s Booking Strategy With Wyatt Sicks
- Jim Ross Thinks WWE Could’ve Done More With Billy Gunn As a Singles Star
- Sid Vicious Thinks His WWE Hall of Fame Chances Are Better With Vince McMahon Out
- Maxxine Dupri Wearing Leopard Print, Rhea Ripley, Tiffany Stratton Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos