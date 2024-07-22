wrestling / News

Card Set For This Week’s CMLL Viernes Espectacular

July 22, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CMLL Viernes Espectacular 7-26-24 Image Credit: CMLL

CMLL has announced the lineup for this week’s Viernes Espectacular show. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place Friday at Arena Mexico in Mexico City:

* Skadi, Kira & Nautica vs. Hera, Olympia & Valkyria
* Max Star, Futuro & Hombre Bala Jr vs. Los Depredadores
* Esfinge & Euforia vs. Valiente & Hechicero
* 2024 Leyenda de Plata Tournament Grand Finals: Angel de Oro vs. Star Jr.
* Titan & Templario vs. Rocky Romero & Ultimo Guerrero
* Death Triangle vs. Volador Jr, Místico & Mascara Dorada.

