Carmella Reveals She Was Recently Diagnosed With COVID-19

– Speaking on the latest edition of Bare With Us, WWE Superstar and women’s tag team champion Carmella revealed that she recently tested positive for COVID-19. Below are some highlights of Carmella and Corey Graves discussing the matter (via Fightful):

Carmella on being diagnosed with COVID-19: “I got the Vid. I did. It got me. I got COVID about a week and a half…two weeks ago. I woke up super not feeling well, really tired, worn down, took some tests, and I tested positive. It was like a cold, it was a little bit worse than a cold. I was down and out for three or four days, just not really doing much. I’m on the up and up and feeling better now. However, my lovely fiance over here, was just bragging about his immune system and how amazing he is and it’s not going to get him because it’s true, he had to test because he is around me.”

Corey Graves on his own COVID test: “I was extremely confident. Actually, I wasn’t confident at all, I was just waiting, it was just a matter of time until I took the test and got it and I was fully mentally prepared for that. I kept taking the test, I had to take multiple tests just to be able to go back to work. You and I are both vaccinated, it finally hit us and it was what it was, but I have avoided it this entire time.”

Earlier this month, it was reported that the former Raw and SmackDown Women’s champion was working through an injury. Carmella did not appear on the January 10 edition of Raw. However, she was on TV for last Monday’s episode.

Graves and Carmella got engaged in October.