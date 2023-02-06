Chad Gable Comments On Jason Jordan’s Shift To Producer

In a recent interview with Wrestling Inc, Chad Gable shared his thoughts on seeing his former teammate Jason Jordan move into a career as a producer after being sidelined from a neck injury. Gable still considers Jordan a close friend and is grateful for their shared experience now that Jordan is working outside the ring. “So Jason, I still consider one of my best friends. I mean, we grew so close in those few years that we were a tag team,” Gable stated. “And now that he’s producing, I always say a quick ‘thank you’ every time that he’s on the producer sheet under my match or my segment because our mindsets are so similar, exactly the same. So he knows he needs to tell me very little, and I know that I need to ask very little of him because we’re basically going to say the same thing either way. We know how each other works, how we operate.”

Despite Jordan’s circumstances precluding him from pursuing an active wrestling career, Gable says he’s found a fallback that satisfies him and one in which he excels. “So it’s sad, but I’m happy to see him. He’s having a lot of success,” Gable concluded. “He’s happy doing the job he is, and he is really good at it. So it’s cool to see.”