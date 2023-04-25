More Details On Changes Vince McMahon Made On Last Night’s Raw

According to Fightful Select’s latest report, Vince McMahon’s direct influence during Raw was a significant element of the evening. As noted previously, the Piper Niven vs. Candice LeRae match was eliminated from the card wholesale, as was their backstage piece that was also to have included Trish Stratus. While both sequences were still on the card as of 7PM EST, by showtime they had been replaced with the Street Profits vs. Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin match.

McMahon’s hand was also seemingly responsible for cutting short the match between Mustafa Ali and Chad Gable, despite the bout already only being a single segment on the schedule. Other sources indicate that additional matches suffered from time cuts, with winners and losers being altered and the lead-in elements to conclude the show were changed as well.

A number of members on the women’s roster have voiced their displeasure at the disproportionate frequency of segments cut from the female division. Sources reported that a planned backstage segment featuring Adam Pearce and additional female talent was altered as well. While the remainder of last night’s matches were previously scheduled, even those segments were not immune to changes, and reports stated that the card was posted extremely late internally.