Ciocco’s AEW Dynamite Review 12.11.24  

Well hello there, fellow Sickos! It’s Wednesday Night, your here, I’m here, that must mean one thing. It’s time for Dynamite!

And what do ya know? We have a special edition of Dynamite, as it’s nearing the middle of December, and it’s time for Winter is Coming! And we have quite a strong card on tap for tonight!

So, how are you fine folks tonight? I hope that everyone is doing well and it ready for some good ole AEW wrestling tonight!

As a reminder, our standings for the Continental Classic look like this:

[Gold League]

Claudio Castagnoli: 6 Points (2-0-0)

Brody King: 3 Points (1-1-0)

Will Ospreay: 3 Points (1-0-0)

Ricochet: 3 Points (1-1-0)

Darby Allin: 3 Points (1-1-0)

Komander (alternate for Juice Robinson): 0 Points (0-2-0)

[Blue League]

Kyle Fletcher: 9 Points (3-0-0)

Kazuchika Okada: 4 Points (1-1-1)

Daniel Garcia: 4 Points (1-1-1)

Shelton Benjamin: 3 Points (1-1-0)

Mark Briscoe: 3 Points (1-2-0)

The Beast Mortos: 0 Points (0-2-0)

And as a reminder of the rules:

-Winners earn three points

-A draw results in a point for both competitors.

-There is a 20-minute time limit, and seconds are banned from ringside.

So, with that, we wait. So, sit back, relax, and enjoy the show ahead!

(And I’ll finish eating while we wait lol)

Tonight, Winter is Coming is LIVE from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri! Our announcers are Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, and Nigel McGuiness!

Winter has arrived, as we’re not wasting anytime with the opening tag match to open the show!

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and AEW Trios Champion PAC vs. Switchblade Jay White and Orange Cassidy

White and Cassidy waste no time taking it to Jon and PAC. Cassidy fights PAC up the ramp, while White rams Jon’s face off the announce desk and his back into the barricade. All of this before the bell has even rung! Now the men trade off, as Cassidy pounds on Moxley with the ten punches, and White smacks PAC’s face off the announce table. The bell FINALLY rings, as White pins PAC, but Moxley with the save. Moxley in now, he stalks White to the corner, but he eats a kick and some chops. Moxley gives as good as he gets, and we have a WHOOOO battle in the middle of the ring. White attempts Bladerunner, but Moxley fights him off. White tags in Cassidy as he drops PAC from the ring apron. PAC back up, tags in, and he knocks Cassidy out of the ring. Moxley drops Cassidy on the announce table, and PAC stomps away on Orange. Back in the ring, PAC with a snapmare and a stop on the throat of Cassidy. Again. He chokes him with his boot as we see Christian Cage and the Patriarchy watching on from the private suite. Moxley tags in, he toys around with Orange until he hits a thrust kick to get away from him. PAC and White tag in, White knocks Jon from the apron. White with chops in the corner to PAC, White with a DDT to PAC. Another one to Moxley. White curses out Moxley, but he runs into the boot of PAC. PIP BREAK!

We’re back, as Moxley is hitting White with corner punches. Knees to the face and head of White from Moxley, as Bryce Remsberg counts. TAHRREEEEEEEEEEEE!! Always cracked me up. Anyway, PAC tags in, hits a knee crop and a cover, two count. PAC argues with Bruce, as White tries to regain his balance. He’s cut off by PAC, as we go back to the suite and see Cage send Kip Sabian, Nick Wayne, and Mama Wayne away. Moxley tags in, White attempts to fight out of the corner, but Moxley cuts him off with headbutts. Moxley locks the legs of White, hits some cross faces, and tries to eat White’s head. PAC back in, he taunts the crowd and White. White takes advantage with a dragon screw leg whip. Cassidy and Moxley tag in. Exchange in the middle of the ring. BOO! YAY! Moxley takes over, off the ropes, Cassidy ducks. Beach Break, no, PAC back in, Spiked DDT from Cassidy. Moxley tries to cut off Cassidy, but Orange with the diving DDT. Cover for a two count. Cassidy was looking for the Orange Punch, but Moxley tries to lock in the choke on Cassidy. Countered into another DDT. White back in, PAC in now. Cassidy with a DDT on PAC and Beach Break on Jon. Cover, 2.9! Wheeler Yuta on the apron. Orange Punch for Yuta! HANGMAN PAGE IS HERE TO ATTACK MOXLEY!

WINNERS: Jon Moxley and PAC VIA DQ

TIME: 11:48

THOUGHTS: Seemed like it went on way too long (probably because we had two minutes before the bell rang), and it just lacked drama. Orange and Jay SHOULD have won because no titles were on the line, but instead we get a DQ. Hope it gets better.

RATING: **1/4

Cassidy tries to drag Page off of Moxley, but Page shoves him off. White and Page come to blows until White comes back in. Cassidy “accidently” hits the Punch on White. Another Orange Punch to Page. All three argue, as Moxley, Yuta, PAC, and Marina all attack. They take their leave as we see the graphic for the Will Ospreay and Claudio Castagnoli match, it’s up next after COMMERCIALS!

We return with a new Bandido promo! He rides into town on his horse. Four fellows want to arrest him. Bandido acts like he is going to give himself up, until gratuitous ass kicking takes over. This is really fun, but it needs a certain Bad Apple.

In the back with Jon and the Big Wheelers. He is a marked man; it’s the only way to live and feel alive. Everyone else is all about their ego. They wall want the next title shot. But their egos run their lives and run AEW. None of this is about Jon, it’s about his people. They are giving them an early Christmas Gift, at World’s End, Fatal Four Way for the AEW Title!

(Wait, World’s End is AFTER Christmas…)

Excalibur ponders who Jon is going to defend the title against, but we hear Christian Cage speak. Kansas City, sit down and shut up while Christian conducts business. He has a problem with everyone in this match. Jay White and Hangman Page cost him the World Title at Full Gear. Orange Cassidy is a pissant who gets on the nerves of Cage. But Moxley is his biggest issue, because he has what he wants. He will be on the other side waiting for him. He will send Jon back to rock bottom, go ahead, you earned it. He is going to send Jon back to rehab. Ouch. Cage is the face of TBS now and forever, and he is the next AEW Undisputed World Champion. Before he leaves, he just wants to say, Goooooooooo…HOOK!

HOOK attacks Cage from behind, as he smashes his head off the counter. HOOK has Red Rum on Cage, tries to throw him off the balcony.

Nigel: Christian might be Father of the Year but he’s not Father Christmas, he can’t fly!

LMAO!

Sabian and Wayne are here to attack HOOK, but the morons fail to stop him, as he fights Cage out of the suite. Excalibur runs down the rest of the show for us, as Will Ospreay makes his way out!

Continental Classic Match – Gold League: Claudio Castagnoli (6 points) vs. Will Ospreay (3 points)

Ospreay tries to win it right away with a Spanish Fly! Two count! Claudio to the floor, Sasuke Special by Ospreay. Will puts him back in, Will up top, elbow drop! Another pin, a two count. Ospreay tries the Oscutter, cut off by Claudio with an uppercut. Claudio tries another one, but Will rolls him through for a two count. Back up, double clothesline. Back up, Will tries to overpower Claudio, but that went about as well as you would think. Claudio whips Ospreay into the corner upside down, as Will goes to the floor. Claudio follows, but Will tries to stop him with chops. Claudio goes to whip Will, but he jumps off the ring steps and drop kicks them into Claudio! Will off the steps, caught by Claudio, smashed into the barricade! Claudio breaks the count, back outside now. BIG Uppercut floors Ospreay. GIANT SWING INTO THE STEPS BY CASTAGNOLI! Claudio again breaks up the pin, back out and he traps the arm and wrist of Ospreay in the steps. Stomp ensues. Claudio tries to kill Will by rolling the steps over on him, but Ospreay out of the way. Castagnoli cuts off Ospreay’s counter with an Uppercut. PIP Time!

We’re back, as Claudio is trying to lock in the sharpshooter. Will fights out of it, onto the rope, BIG arm drag! off the ropes now, Will with a drop kick! Ospreay tries a suplex, Castagnoli jams his arm. Undeterred, Will tries it again and hits it! Standing Sky Twister Press by Will gets a two count! Ospreay winks into the camera as he takes the elbow pad off. Claudio cuts it off with a kick, Ricola Bomb countered into a Flying Octopus Hold! Claudio fights out of it with another arm snap. Double stomp by Claudio to the shoulder. A cover for a two count for Claudio. Claudio charges the corner; Will gets the boot up. Both men up top, Will drops Claudio to the mat. Will a little bit stunned but he regroups. He misses, rolls through, running uppercut by Claudio! Two count ensues. Claudio now with some boot scrapes, seems to just be pissing Will off. Exchange in the middle of the ring. BOO! YAY! Will ducks, off the ropes, OSCUTTER! Will can’t cover, and when he tries to, Claudio rolls out to the floor. Both men back in, Hidden Blade attempt, but Claudio cuts him off with the Uppercut! Pin! 2.9999! LARIAT BY CLAUDIO! PIN! 2.99999999999999! Another attempt, but Will catches him with the jackknife for the three!!

WINNER: Will Ospreay (6 points)

TIME: 13:22

THOUGHTS: Now THIS was good. The formulaic big man smaller man match, but it played out wonderfully. And with all the big hits that were thrown, it was a Jackknife that won the match. More of that, please!

RATING: ***3/4

Poor sport Claudio attacks after the match with the Neutralizer! He goes out for a chair, but here is Darby Allin! Claudio takes his leave, as Darby smashes the steps with his bat. Next week it will be Allin and Ospreay though.

In the back, The Remarkable Renee Paquette has Ricochet! She wants to know how he will prepare for his match tonight with Brody King. This is why Ricochet is here. King might be big and bad, but he isn’t Ricochet! Tonight, he has all the cards. Ricochet does a Lio Rush laugh and leaves.

In the parking lot, we see a truck pull up and a man get out. It’s none other than MJF! He walks into the arena, as Excalibur does his Draft Kings shill.

COMMERCIALS!

We’re back, as we get highlights from Rampage, as Chris Jericho and The Learning Tree beat up Matt Cardona! In the back, Renee has Cardona. Matt says he is always ready, but everyone was shocked when he showed up. He belongs here in AEW. On Rampage, they laid Carona out, and he knows what is in store for him at Final Battle. Cardona challenges The Bad Apple Bryan Keith for Rampage.

To the arena, here comes Adam Cole (BAYBAY!)

In the back, Renee has Kyle O’Reilly. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett try to tell Kyle to call off the match, but Kyle says maybe they should have thought of that before they let one of their own get injured.

Dynamite Dozen Final: Adam Cole (BAYBAY!) vs. Kyle O’Reilly

The bell rings, as both men shake hands. Some mat wrestling to start us off. Back up, Kyle takes Adam to the ropes, clean break. Another lockup, Kyle with a headlock. Cole shoves him off, but Kyle back with a shoulder tackle. Cover for a two count. O’Reilly leaves the ring, as Cole backs off. Kyle back in, another lockup, Cole with control. Cole tries a sunset flip, but Kyle applies an arm bar. Cole fights out and takes a break on the floor. O’Reilly comes out, cuts off the Superkick, as Kyle spams the kick combo. PIP Break.

We’re back, as Kyle charges Cole in the corner. He tries again, but Adam with the SUPERKICK! Cole goes to the top; Panama Sunrise is countered by a jumping knee strike. Cole responds with the brainbuster to his knee for a two count. Cole tries to shoot a single leg, but O’Reilly with a knee to the face. Cole to the floor, O’Reilly follows with a knee off the apron. Both men back in, O’Reilly misses the knee drop from the top. The BOOM is ducked, it was a fake out, low kick drops Kyle, the BOOM hits. But Cole cannot make the cover. Both men back up, kicks are blocked, Brainbuster by O’Reilly into the arm lock. Kyle switches to the ankle lock, but Adam gets to the bottom rope. Kyle sits Adam in the corner, up top with a double wrist lock. Cole fights out with some headbutts. PANAMA SUNRISE BY COLE. The kneepad comes down, but Kyle picks the ankle of Cole! Another ankle lock, as Kyle pulls Adam to the middle of the ring. Cole reverses out and throws Kyle to the outside. Both men on the floor. Brainbuster countered, SUPERKICK by Cole. Both men back in, as Paul Turner checks on O’Reilly. But wait, here is MJF! He tries to punch Cole with the ring on his fist, but Cole kicks him off the apron. O’Reilly tries to roll up Cole but that’s a two count. Roll up by Cole and that gets him the three!

WINNER: Adam Cole

TIME: 11:00

THOUGHTS: Well, we get MJF and Cole for World’s End. This match was good, these guys have such a long history over the years. They knew how to work one another.

RATING: ***1/4

Post match, Taven and Bennett come down to celebrate with Cole. MJF retreats through the crowd as O’Reilly stalks out of the ring, refusing to shake Adam’s hand.

Tony Khan has made it official; Jon Moxley will defend the AEW World Title at World’s End against Jay White, Orange Cassidy, and Hangman Page.

To the back with FTR. As they were saying on Collision before they prevented a murder, they promote Fight for the Fallen in Asheville, North Carolina. A big event needs a big match, they suggest that they put their name in the hat for that big match. Dax says they don’t have a problem with the Death Riders, but if they have an issue with them, then they can come out and talk to them in the middle of the ring. Top Guys…OUT!

COMMERCIALS!

HI GUYS! Jericho is here with the New York Minute! Jericho heard the challenge from Cardona for Bryan Keith.

Keith: I’M GOING TO TAKE A BITE OF YOU, DUMBASS!

Tomorow night, Jericho and Cardona will have a contract signing. Matt is delusional if he thinks he is going to walk out of the Hammerstein Ballroom as the ROH Champion. Keith says he is here to make Cardona pay the price for laying his crummy hands on Jericho.

THANKS GUYS!

We get the updated Continental Classic standings, and we see the action from Collision.

Earlier today, Schiavone spoke to Darby Allin. Has the quest to stop the Death Riders failed? No, it hasn’t failed. They are chipping away at what made AEW what it is. We see highlights of Bryan Danielson getting his neck put in a chair. Darby understands why the young guys don’t want to step up, but if they don’t, then who is going to stop them. Darby punches himself in the face to make himself bleed. Allin needs to win the Continental Classic, because this is what AEW is all about. He says Moxley is trying to save the company, but it was AEW that gave him a second chance. Nothing fools you better than the lies you tell yourself, Jon.

Dang, I didn’t realize that Darby got smarter after he abused himself. Wild.

Back to the arena, the man who is outta this world is here!

Continental Classic – Gold League: Ricochet (3 points) vs. Brody King (3 points)

The bell rings, and we’re under way. Ricochet tries to lock up with King, that goes about as well as you would expect. Again, Ricochet tries, this time he’s thrown across the ring. Ricochet plays keep away, and tries to chop King, but he eats that for lunch. King sends Ricochet out to the apron, enziguri from Ricochet. He tries to dive onto King, but King shrugs him off like he was a fly. Out on the floor, Ricochet’s chop has no effect, as hits two of his own. Ricochet leaps off the barricade. Thrust kick. Ricochet tries a hurincanrana off the apron, countered into a powerbomb on the apron. King continues to chop Ricochet until he is sitting in the chair. ARF! ARF! ARF! Running crossbody by King as we go to PIP.

We’re back, as Ricochet continues his Deathwish to try and outpower King. Off the ropes, Ricochet is caught with a release German. King implores Ricochet to fight back, as he is no match for the power of King. Off the wall by Ricochet, Enziguri. He low bridges King to the apron, kicks him to the floor. Tope Suicida to King on the floor as he finally has momentum. King back in the ring, Ricochet to the apron. Springboard 630 splash, BUT IT’S ONLY A ONE COUNT. King rises like the Terminator, as Ricochet keeps trying to kick him. King with a huge lariat. Two count. King looking for the Ganzo Bomb, Ricochet escapes with a roll up for two. Two knee strikes by Ricochet. He tries picking up King, that ends in failure. A chop by King, he squashes Ricochet in the corner. ARF! ARF! ARF! Cannonball in the corner. The pin, 2.9! King sits Ricochet on the top rope. he goes up, Ricochet hammers away with forearms. SUNSET FLIP POWERBOMB FROM THE CORNER! Ricochet to the other corner, SHOOTING STAR PRESS! KING GRABS RICOCHET BY THE THROAT! HE’S THE UNDERTAKER NOW! King with the sleeper, but Ricochet gets to the ropes. Ricochet breaks it by going up and over to the apron. King chops Ricochet out of midair and puts him back on top. DDT by Ricochet with the corner turnbuckle exposed! Another kick knocks King to the mat. The fans boo as Ricochet hits the Spirit Gun! Another one from the front, the cover, that’s game.

WINNER: Ricochet (6 points)

TIME: 12:50

THOUGHTS: Like with Claudio and Will, this was the formulaic big men little man match. Much like the former match, the smaller man won, albeit this one was a little shady, but a win is a win. Good stuff.

RATING: ***1/4

To the back with Lio Rush and Action Andretti. But it’s Private Party, so that’s weird. Oh, here they are. They are eyeing up the tag team titles. Here comes Top Flight and Leila Grey. How many tag team matches have Lio and Action won to ask for a title shot? Who dropped who from the Battle Royale? Arguing ensues, as Quen suggests Top Flight faces Lio and Action at Rampage this Friday.

Former best friends explode after the commercial break, as Mina Shirakawa and Mariah May will meet in the main event. But first, we get a recap of the rally for All-In Texas this past Monday.

COMMERCIALS!

We’re back with Renee. In one week, Anna Jay will face Merecedes Mone for the TBS Title. Both ladies come in, say hello to the CEO! Today marks the 200th day as TBS Champion, apparently Mone is defending her New Japan STRONG Title this Sunday in Long Beach. Mone is proud of Jay, but by age 23, she was a four-time champion. There is a price to pay when you mess with Mone. Jay says you aren’t going anywhere. Mone is a living legend, and she admires what Mone does in the ring. Jay keeps proving people wrong, as everyone underestimates her. All she needs is three seconds to shock the world and become the new TBS Champion.

The video package for Mina and Mariah narrated by Renee that we saw on Collision. A well-done package, truly one of a kind. 100/10!

Back in the arena, it is main event time!

AEW Women’s World Title Match: Mariah May (C) vs. Mina Shirakawa

The bell rings, and we waste no time as both ladies trade. Mina with a HUGE slap to Mariah’s face, she attacks May in the ropes. Mina sends Mariah, hits a drop kick to the knee. Mina kicks at the hamstrings of May, snaps the leg. Mina looking for the figure-4 leg lock, but both ladies roll out to the floor. Mina looking for a suplex, but May counters by running Mina into the ring steps. She throws her into the barricade and follows up with a drop kick. She stomps away as we see Thunder Rosa at ring side with a sign as she screams that May is not her champion. May waits for Mina on the apron, she charges, but Mina drops her face first on the apron. Mina wraps the leg of Mariah around the ring post. Corner figure-4 leg lock around the ring post, as she breaks the hold at 4. PIP Break.

I am sorry, esteemed gentlemen, but I regret to inform you that there will be NO PIP thoughts, as I must study this match for science! Thanks, Mr. Pants!

We’re back, as May lands punches to the back of the head of Mina. Kiss to her head, but Mina off the ropes with an enziguri. Both ladies back up, forearms are traded. BOO! YAY! May overpowers Mina but runs into a rolling elbow strike. Back fist by Mina, as both ladies hit the mat. Mina with a dropkick to the back of May’s knee. Mina with a backdrop suplex, the cover, kickout by May at two. Mina to the top, but May follows in with a hurrincanrana. May looks to take advantage, but Mina with a reverse DDT for a two count. Draping DDT from the top rope, Mina covers, Mariah reaches the bottom rope to break the count. Mina with a knee strike, another one to the face. MAY DAY, BUT MINA KICKS OUT AT 2.9! May has Mina up, she counters with a crucifix for a two count. Mina to the top rope, slingblade! Mina looking for her finisher, she hits it, but Mariah kicks out at 2.8! May with a headbutt, Storm Zero, that’s it.

WINNER: Mariah May (Still Champion)

TIME: 10:35

THOUGHTS: I wish this match could go longer, I mean, we did have overrun. We needed 60 minutes here. But hey, it was fun for what we had, a spirited bout between former tag team partners, besties, and now enemies. I hope this isn’t the end of Mina’s time in AEW.

RATING: *****

Post Match, TONI STORM IS BACK! SHE’S BACK TO BEING AN OUTCAST! Rosa has a WTF sign at ring side, LOL! Mariah looks on surprise as Toni takes in the response from the fans.

And with that, we’re out!