WWE News: CM Punk Backstage At Last Night’s NXT, Excitement Over New Year’s Evil Location, Talents Visiting WWE HQ
December 11, 2024
– PWInsider reports that CM Punk was backstage at last night’s episode of WWE NXT.
– As noted, the 2025 edition of NXT New Year’s Evil will happen on January 7 at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles. There is said to be excitement about producing NXT at the venue, which has hosted a variety of concerts, awards showas and film premieres. Several NXT officials and talent went to Los Angeles to plan out the details of the taping.
– WWE has brought several NXT and Next in Line talents to their headquarters in Stamford recently.