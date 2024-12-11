WWE News: CM Punk Backstage At Last Night’s NXT, Excitement Over New Year’s Evil Location, Talents Visiting WWE HQ

– PWInsider reports that CM Punk was backstage at last night’s episode of WWE NXT.

– As noted, the 2025 edition of NXT New Year’s Evil will happen on January 7 at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles. There is said to be excitement about producing NXT at the venue, which has hosted a variety of concerts, awards showas and film premieres. Several NXT officials and talent went to Los Angeles to plan out the details of the taping.

– WWE has brought several NXT and Next in Line talents to their headquarters in Stamford recently.