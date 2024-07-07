CM Punk Reacts To John Cena’s Retirement Reveal, Says They Need One More Match

CM Punk commented on John Cena’s impending retirement following last night’s Money in the Bank and noted he wants another match with his old rival. As noted, Cena announced that his retirement tour would take place in 2025, and Punk was asked about the announcement during last night’s post-MITB press conference.

“I texted him right away, and I said, ‘Don’t leave before you say hi to me,’” Punk said (per Fightful). “He text[ed] back, ‘Haha, have a good one tonight.’ I immediately took that as, ‘Piss off, I’m leaving.’ I know he’s busy. He’s filming Peacemaker. I figured he was leaving right away. I was pleasantly surprised to run into him afterward.”

He continued, “I told him I’ll be the guy that drags him out of retirement. This ‘retirement’ that he says he’s going to adhere to and this is it and when the final one happens that’s going to be it. 15 years, I’ll drag him out of retirement. Cena, to my career, means a lot. I don’t think there is many people up in that rare air, where if you talk about my career, I feel you have to talk about John. It makes me feel proud that I think if you talk about John’s career, I think you have to talk about me. We’re married in that respect. I’m proud of him. He gets to go out on his terms. I know that is important. I’m looking forward to what he does. I told him, ‘If it’s going to be one more time, we have to do it at least one more time.’”

Cena and Punk had a famous feud in 2011 over the WWE Championship.