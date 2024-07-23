CM Punk Says He’s Cleared, Will Face Drew McIntyre At WWE SummerSlam

It’s official: CM Punk and Drew McIntyre will face off at WWE SummerSlam. Monday night’s episode of Raw saw Punk make his return after two week away and announced that he has officially been cleared to return to the ring, with his doctor signing off on Saturday. That brought McIntyre out, who said that the match between them was made for a bigger place than where they were in Green Bay.

Officials kept the two away from each other until Adam Pearce came out to the ring and said the two will face off at SummerSlam, but if either man attacks each other before SummerSlam than the match is off. In addition, Pearce brought out Seth Rollins who revealed he will be the special guest referee for the match.

We’ll have an updated lineup for SummerSlam after tonight’s Raw ends.