CM Punk, Seth Rollins & Drew McIntyre Declare For Royal Rumble On WWE Raw

CM Punk, Seth Rollins & Drew McIntyre are all heading to the Royal Rumble, declaring themselves for the men’s Rumble match on Raw. Monday night’s show saw Punk open the episode with a promo in which he talked about his win over Rollins and how he was injured in last year’s Royal Rumble. He vowed to enter the Rumble this year and go to WrestleMania.

That brought out Rollins, who argued with Punk and said that his loss to Punk last week was the biggest disappointment of his life. He said he was entering the Rumble to ruin Punk’s chances at winning the match and also to go onto his own WrestleMania match.

Finally, McIntyre came out and said that both of the men in the ring have their eyes off the ball, namely Roman Reigns who he said was “playing chess” while everyone else is playing checkers. He said that he would enter the Rumble to prevent Reigns from winning the match and getting his hands on the World Title.

The three join Reigns, John Cena, LA Knight, and Jey Uso in the men’s Rumble match. The show takes place on February 1st and airs live on Peacock and Netflix internationally.

Drew McIntyre calls Seth Rollins "Pathetic" for not helping to stop Roman Reigns in Tribal Combat last week!#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/xR9RYoP7IY — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) January 14, 2025