Cody Rhodes Teases WWE Crown Jewel ‘Title Implications’ At Bad Blood, Talks CM Punk Gifting Pizza At NXT

Cody Rhodes says that there may be some “title implications” suggested at WWE Bad Blood for Crown Jewel. Rhodes appeared on Pat McAfee’s show on Wednesday and spoke about this Saturday’s PPV, where he and Roman Reigns will face Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu, plus more. You can see highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:

On WWE Bad Blood plans for the Undisputed WWE Championship: “Not on the line this weekend, but there is something that happens at Bad Blood, I guess a video package or a vignette that’s gonna play in the show, I’ve gotta keep it vague, but there are big title implications for Crown Jewel moving past [Bad Blood]. Little spoiler there.”

On CM Punk gifting fans with pizza at last night’s NXT: “I don’t know if it’s really popular to be old-school anymore, but I feel very much, I have to be old-school. I was raised in the business. My dad never smartened me up to anything. I just watched it, half-ass kind of figured out what was going on. Things like you’re talking about, Rhea Ripley does those things as well, Damian Priest, they’re also people who like to engage because when the lights go down and the cameras are off, it’s just as important what we do then versus when we’re on, in the moment.”