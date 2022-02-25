Corey Graves Confirms He’s Cleared To Wrestle

In an interview with TMZ (via Fightful), Corey Graves confirmed reports from last month that he has been cleared to return to the ring as a wrestler.

He said: “I went and spent some time with doctors middle of last year. I kinda got the itch. This is one of the first times I’m saying this publicly. I have been medically cleared to compete. It’s not an immediate goal of mine, it was just something I needed to know for my own sanity. My journey in the ring got cut short and it’s kinda eaten at me for years, always wondering what if, what if there’s a chance, what if there’s an opportunity … so I went and did the necessary steps and it turns out I’m more okay than I thought I was.“