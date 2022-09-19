Dakota Kai Hopes To Use WWE’s Women’s Tag Team Titles to Elevate Women’s Division

Dakota Kai and IYO SKY are the WWE’s Women’s Tag Team Champions, and Kai hopes to use them to help elevate the women’s division. Kai and SKY defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah on last week’s Raw to win the championships, and during a conversation with El Brunch de WWE, Kai talked about her goals with the title. You can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:

On not winning the titles during the tournament: “So with the Women’s Tag Team Championships being brought back, and then creating a tournament around it, during the tournament, we were really adamant that we were going to be the ones to win those championship. In the finals, it didn’t work out that way, so I think with the rematch, we knew we had to be the ones to win them. In terms of us and Damage CTRL and all the things we’ve been saying, we won at Clash, but we needed more momentum.”

On her goal as co-champion: “For IYO and I to win these tag team championships, not only does it do something for us, and us as a group, but it does something for the division. I would love to defend these tag team championships against any team that wants to challenge for them. I think that that only elevates us, but it elevates the division and all the women within it together. I want so badly for this division to continue to be elevated and lifted and just to prove that we are worthy of these tag team championships. Whoever wants to try and take them off of us, it’s not gonna be that easy. So [laughs] it was such a cool moment.”