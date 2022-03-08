Dana Brooke Picks Natalya For WWE Hall of Fame, Wants to Defend 24/7 Title Against Kanye West & Oprah

Dana Brooke believes Natalya should be the next woman inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, and wants to defend the 24/7 Title against Kanye West & Oprah. Brooke appeared in a video for NBC 5 Chicago in which she answered some quick questions, and you can see some highlights below:

On who the next female inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame should be: “She’s a current WWE Superstar, but she’s been here for so, so long; it would have to be Natalya. You know, I know that she’s not retired but she is a legend, a living legend. And that’s exactly who she is, she’s in the Guinness Book of World Records right now, and she has paved the way from where she started to where she is now. It doesn’t mean that she can’t wrestle in the future, but I feel that the time is now and you have to capitalize on that moment. And that’s what we should do, is capitalize on Natalya’s moment. From working with the previous WWE Superstars to working with the current WWE Superstars, it would be amazing for her to be inducted, and the best is yet to come for her, I truly believe that.”

On what celebrity she would want to defend the title against: “Since now, Kanye [West] is like in the midst of everything right now, I think it would be awesome to show him who’s boss, what women run the world. So I would like to you know, defend this title against ‘Ye’ as he calls himself these days.

“Oprah. Ever since I was a young girl, I used to watch Oprah all the time. She speaks on what I speak about, women’s empowerment and showing that women can do everything. So it would be great if she won the 24/7 Title from me. And then I definitely capitalize on it and win it back from her. You know, Chicago has many, many, many great celebrities, but those are definitely the two that come to mind.”

