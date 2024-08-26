Daniel Garcia Comments On AEW Return At All In

Daniel Garcia made his return to AEW TV at All In, and he had a succinct comment about his appearance. As noted, Garcia came out to prevent MJF from cheating his way to victory over Will Ospreay at Sunday’s PPV, and he posted to Twitter after the show to keep things short and sweet.

Garcia said simply, “Feeling back #AEWAllIn”

As reported, Garcia has not yet signed a new deal with AEW and is still in talks with AEW about a new deal.