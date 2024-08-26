wrestling / News
Daniel Garcia Comments On AEW Return At All In
August 25, 2024 | Posted by
Daniel Garcia made his return to AEW TV at All In, and he had a succinct comment about his appearance. As noted, Garcia came out to prevent MJF from cheating his way to victory over Will Ospreay at Sunday’s PPV, and he posted to Twitter after the show to keep things short and sweet.
Garcia said simply, “Feeling back #AEWAllIn”
As reported, Garcia has not yet signed a new deal with AEW and is still in talks with AEW about a new deal.
Feeling back #AEWAllIn
— DG (@GarciaWrestling) August 25, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Recalls Matt Hardy Spoiling Finish To His WWE Summerslam 2004 Match
- Chris Jericho Recalls Getting Heat for Calling The Undertaker ‘Boring’ in Second WWE Promo
- Bruce Prichard Explains Why He Liked Steve Austin Leading the Alliance
- Man Detained By Security After Protesting Hulk Hogan Appearance In Ohio