David Finlay Cuts Promo On Yota Tsuji Ahead Of NJPW Wrestling Dontaku

David Finlay is set to face Yota Tsuji at NJPW Wrestling Dontaku, and he had some strong words for him ahead of the match. Finlay teamed with Gabe Kidd, and Gedo in a losing effort against Tsuji, Tetsuya Naito, and Shingo Takagi at NJPW Satsuma no Kuni, and Finlay cut a heated promo after the match against the 2024 New Japan Cup winner. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On his message to Tsuji: “Well, this is probably the last one of these until Yota [Tsuji] and I go face-to-face [at Wrestling Dontaku, isn’t it? I was really bored the other day. So I decided to go on YouTube, check the New Japan World channel and see what Yota Tsuji had to say, and I watched a couple of his comments, and all I see is him complaining about the IWGP Heavyweight Championship being defended in AEW. I see him complaining that Gedo didn’t pick him. Out of all the things you could say about me, to me, ask me, wonder, your big f**king question is if I love this company? Do my actions show any love ever? Does me smashing two belts to make my point show love? No. So to put it clearly, Tsuji, I don’t f**king love this company. Because I came here almost ten years ago on the hope, on the dream that if I play my part, if I do well, if I try and be a good Japanese young boy, one day, one day I will be great. See, somewhere along the way, I realized that was absolute bulls**t. Nothing happened for me until I f**king grabbed this company by the balls and made it my bitch. So no, Tsuji, I do not love this place. I do not love this country, and I sure as hell do not love you.”

On his hatred for Tsuji: “Matter of fact, I hate you. I hate everything about you. I hate your stupid f**king smile, your arrogant, cocky smile. What do you have to be so cocky about? Let’s look at my last year, alright. I pulled off the biggest hostile takeover in history, made the Bullet Club my own, recreated the War Dogs as the Bullet Club front-runner. What else did I do? Oh, made it to the New Japan Cup finals, dominated Tama Tonga for the NEVER Openweight Championship, had him stretchered out of the arena almost one year ago. Then I went to defend it, then I went on to the G1, beat Eddie Kingston, to make it to the final, who at the time was the New Japan STRONG Openweight Champion or some s**t like that? So really, two-time Openweight Champion, if you really want to put it that way. Then, moving on, Will Ospreay, Jon Moxley, decide that they want to have the fight of a lifetime, and I crash their f**king party and break the United States Championship and the UK Championship, this forming the Global Heavyweight Championship. Then I won that in a three-way, beating who many consider to be the best in the world in Will Ospreay and Jon Moxley. But no, David Finlay walked out the winner that night. Then I was gonna win the New Japan f**king Cup and be the world f**king champion, and my brain had other ideas, didn’t it? Here’s the thing, Tsuji. Let’s look at your year. We get thrust into the World Heavyweight Championship match your first match back. Undeserving. You’ve done absolutely jack s**t to deserve that, and you fail. Then what happens. Nothing really. You keep going. You keep going to lose at the Tokyo Dome. Then you get lucky enough to win the New Japan Cup because I got pulled from it, and then what do you? You fail again. So, you will learn that there are levels to this game, and I am so far ahead of you. I know your big dream is to beat me so you can go on and say that this company is being carried on your shoulders. But that is not the case, Tsuji. You see, beating me would be your greatest accomplishment. But me beating you, well, I’ve done way worse.”