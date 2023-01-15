Dax Harwood Responds To Road Dogg’s ‘Apology,’ Says Road Dogg Is Not Telling The Truth

On the latest edition of FTR, “Delicious” Dax (as partner Cash has called him), spoke at length about Road Dogg. Dax, of course, has previously talked about his issues with Road Dogg stemming from their time together in WWE. Road Dogg recently issued an apology, and here’s what Dax had to say about the response:

On some people thinking he and Road Dogg are “working”: There’s no payoff. He’s not gonna get in the ring with me, so there’s no payoff. Why even delve into that?

On not using Road Dogg’s idea for NXT Dallas: “When I was putting the match together with American Alpha for Dallas and he offered his idea. I would never in a million years say “oh no, I’m not doing that.” Never in a million years did I do that. I took his idea and I said okay. But I didn’t use it. Which doesn’t mean it’s bad. It doesn’t mean that it’s wrong. It just means that it didn’t fit the story that I was trying to tell.”

On Road Dogg claiming Dax is selfish: “Talking about the Dallas match, he said “you heard Dax, he said I, I, I, I, I.” And… yes. And the reason is because Jason Jordan and Chad Gable at that point had become really really good friends of mine. Gable, still one of my best friends, we talk all the time. At that point in their career, they were very very very green. Cash at that point in his career had done a lot, he was really good; he was incredible. But he trusted me, y’know? Also he and I talked! We were on the same page. So these guys who were still very green in professional wrestling allowed the guy who has been doing this for over a decade to call the match — with their input.”

On the veteran wrestler traditionally calling the match: “Now Road Dogg spins it and says “Dax was saying I, I, I, I” when Road Dogg knows deep down that the veteran whose had the most matches calls the match. I called the match and I’m pretty sure it got some pretty good acclaim, okay? Road Dogg knows that the senior, the veteran, the man with the most matches calls the match. He KNOWS that. Never did I say, “I don’t want to hear your ideas.” Never. I just pieced everything together because I felt that I knew where things went and fit perfectly.”

On the tradition in the business of thanking the people you work with: “Going to RAW 25, he says “I’m sorry if I upset Dax by not saying thank you, but I don’t think I had to come back and say thank you for doing your job.” Again, he is spinning a narrative to try to get fans on his side because he knows it’s a time-honoured tradition, for years and years, when you get finished with a segment, when you get finished with a match, when there’s business done, you walk to the back and say thank you. That’s how it’s always been, right? One, you say thank you for keeping me safe, so I can go home tomorrow and hang out with my family. You say thank you for bumping around for me and making me look good so I can continue to make money. He KNOWS that. He absolutely knows that. He’s spun his narrative so he didn’t look like the bad guy. Which is what I think he did the whole time I was in WWE, which in turn makes me not trust him.”

On Road Dogg’s tweeting that Dax would never make the main roster: “Now going to the tweet that he put out, saying that I’ll “never move up to the main roster.” He says, well, “I couldn’t have prevented that.” We have the physical tweet. He was head writer of Smackdown. He condescendingly said, “I’m glad you thought I had enough power to keep you off the main roster.” But [Road Dogg’s] tweet said, verbatim: “I’ll keep you off the main roster.” If he wants we can retweet the picture of that tweet.”

On a call from Mark Carrano after Road Dogg’s threat: “Then he said, yes, there was a call, but it was to “let me know that I was wrong.” No no no. The call was from [Senior Director of WWE Talent Relations at the time] Mark Carrano, with Road Dogg, and he said “You know Road Dogg, Brian, he was just kidding, right? You know that, right? We all know that he was just kidding.” They were covering their tracks. He knows that. As a man of God, he knows that.”

Dax on Road Dogg not telling the truth: “I’m not saying that Road Dogg is a bad person. I’m just saying those three instances, he’s not telling the truth.”

