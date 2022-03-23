DDP Says Cody Rhodes Will Get a Big Reaction Wherever He Ends Up, How Cody Believes in Himself

– On the latest edition of the DDP Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) discussed Cody Rhodes leaving AEW and what’s next for him. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

DDP on how he thinks fans will react when Cody Rhodes shows up in WWE again: “I was with Hulk before he went out in — where were we in — I want to say it was Montreal. It was the first time he would be coming back with the NWO thing to the WWF, or WWE, it was still WWF at the time. He has second-guessed, Elvis Presley second-guessed himself. But, you know, I know no matter what now, if I walked out on AEW, I don’t care what arena I’m in, I’m gonna get that reaction. He’s gonna get that reaction. Goldust is going to get that reaction. Cody’s gonna get an unbelievable reaction wherever he ends up.”

DDP on Cody Rhodes leaving WWE in 2016: “When he left Vince and when he was with WWE, and I don’t know what he was making over there, but that spot he was in, knowing the business, I’m saying he was probably worth a half a million. 450, 500,000 dollars a year, somewhere around there. He left that money because he believed in himself that much. And for him to have done that, and we followed him all through here. He came here. We did interviews with him. We followed him. I said, ‘Listen, let me just start filming you. My guys, they love you. They want to film you. It’ll cost you nothing. Let’s make some videos of what you’re doing.’ And then the whole All In thing happened. Dusty would’ve been, I just can’t even imagine. I really can’t even imagine how light on his feet he would’ve been, just walking on air watching Cody do what he did.”

His thoughts on Cody Rhodes vs. his brother Dustin Rhodes at AEW Double or Nothing 2019: “That match was old school and new school mixed the way it needs to mix to really do something. Vince would’ve never given them that opportunity because he didn’t believe in it. But he went out there and he proved it, and to me, it’s the best match of the decade. The match that those two guys had was, you know, the fans. That’s why I love the AEW fans. They remind me so much of the ECW fans, just different. But they were in it from the entrances to the finish. And those guys, it was blood, sweat, and tears. Like, for real, they just went out there and killed it.”

As noted, Cody Rhodes parted ways with AEW earlier this year. It’s heavily rumored that he has signed with WWE and will be returning to the ring there.