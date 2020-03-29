wrestling / News
DDP Gives Safety Tips Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
March 29, 2020 | Posted by
Are are some important rules for being safe during the current coronavirus pandemic, and DDP is here to share some of them with us. The WWE Hall of Famer posted a video with his daughter explaining some food safety tips for the pandemic, which you can check out below.
Page also noted on Twitter to remind people that he has free DDPY Kids workouts that can be done to stay healthy during the quarantine period:
Remember to visit https://t.co/eKq39GLNYa to access FREE DDPY Kids workouts to keep your kids moving during the quarantine period, and take advantage of our Every Day is Veterans Day 50% off for all active and retired military! DDP💎
— Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) March 29, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Independent Wrestler Offers More Details Leading To Teddy Hart’s Arrest
- Brodie Lee Says Vince McMahon Only Saw Him As a Hillbilly Character, Describes Meeting in Vince’s Office, Reveals Ideas He Pitched to WWE
- Jim Ross Discusses Dealing With the Ultimate Warrior, Says Warrior Wasn’t a Good Person & Didn’t Respect The Business
- UPDATED: Spoiler Change to WrestleMania Match After Current Champion Is Pulled