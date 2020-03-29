wrestling / News

DDP Gives Safety Tips Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

March 29, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Diamond Dallas Page DDP

Are are some important rules for being safe during the current coronavirus pandemic, and DDP is here to share some of them with us. The WWE Hall of Famer posted a video with his daughter explaining some food safety tips for the pandemic, which you can check out below.

Page also noted on Twitter to remind people that he has free DDPY Kids workouts that can be done to stay healthy during the quarantine period:

