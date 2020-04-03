wrestling / News
Various News: DDP Hosting Premiere of DDPY Documentary, Al Snow Hypes OVW TV Debut
– Diamond Dallas Page is hosting the premiere of his DDPY Rebuild documentary tomorrow. Paife noted on Twitter that the documentary will premiere at 3 PM ET on the DDPY Facebook page:
Hey Guys, You are invited to our DDPY Film Premiere – We can Rebuild you! Friday at 3 PM ET on our DDPY Facebook Page. https://t.co/GOyOkM4Aex #DDP #DDPY #FitnessGoals pic.twitter.com/9bOyfj7DND
— Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) April 2, 2020
– Al Snow also posted to Twitter to hype the debut of OVW tomorrow on YTA Network:
Hi everyone I am asking a big favor , @ovwrestling goes National this Friday night April 3rd on the @ytanetwork . Can you please retweet this tweet to help spread the word as much as possible? Thank you very much in advance for your assistance. Al Snow pic.twitter.com/T2URdPN3Ps
— Al Snow (@TheRealAlSnow) April 1, 2020
