Various News: DDP Hosting Premiere of DDPY Documentary, Al Snow Hypes OVW TV Debut

April 2, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Diamond Dallas Page is hosting the premiere of his DDPY Rebuild documentary tomorrow. Paife noted on Twitter that the documentary will premiere at 3 PM ET on the DDPY Facebook page:

– Al Snow also posted to Twitter to hype the debut of OVW tomorrow on YTA Network:

