Various News: DDP Launches DDP Yoga For Kidz, Jake Roberts Raising Money For Friend’s Cancer Treatment

Diamond Dallas Page’s DDP Yoga has launched a program for kids to help them amidt the COVID-19 pandemic. DDPY 4 Kidz is available for free here and is described as follows:

Here at DDPY, we understand the importance of keeping your children happy, healthy and MOVING. Which is why we created DDPY KIDS! These 3 workouts are designed specifically for smaller framed bodies and joints. Working in proper breathing techniques and slow body movements, DDPY KIDS gets your children moving in the right direction with their health!

– Jake Roberts is raising money to help high school friend Joe Case in his battle against stage four cancer. Roberts is selling autographed pics, phone call time or both in order to help Case with the cost of his dialysis, which he has to have done three times a week. You can find out more and donate here.