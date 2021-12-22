Details On Memorial Service For Jimmy Rave

It was reported last week that James ‘Jimmy Rave’ Guffey passed away at the age of 39, following a series of unfortunate health complications. PWInsider reports that the memorial service for Rave will be held on February 6 at the Lakepoint Sports Champion Center located at 261 Stars Way, Cartersville, GA 30121. It will be held from 1-5 PM, with the first hour for family and the remaining time open to the public.