Dijak Says Fans Will Turn On Cody Rhodes Eventually

While most wrestling fans are celebrating Cody Rhodes finishing the story at Wrestlemania, one of his co-workers is taking a more pessimistic viewpoint. In a post on Twitter, Dijak said that while everyone loves Rhodes now, eventually, the WWE universe will turn on him.

He wrote: “It won’t be tomorrow, it won’t be next week, it won’t be next month, might not even be next year… but one day you guys are gonna turn so hard on Cody and boo his ass out of the building and when that day comes all I’m going to do is reference this post and tell you I was right.”