– Former WWE Superstar Donovan Dijak has taken to social media in order to clarify some recent comments he made regarding his being booked on a May 30 episode of WWE Main Event. During an interview with Fightful, Dijak said on learning of the booking, “The second I saw that, I’m like, ‘F**k.’ I know what that means. That’s not an opportunity, that’s a death sentence. ‘S**t.'”

Speaking on his comments on his X account, Dijak wrote, “Guys I’m not saying the show is a death sentence. I’m saying for ME in THIS SPECIFIC SCENARIO, I knew what it meant.” He later added, “WWE isn’t bad. That quote is literally my own internal thoughts and feelings about my situation that ended up being 100% correct. I shared my distress and fears about losing my job with the world and they shit all over me for doing so. Think about that, then think about why.”

Donovan Dijak recently exited from WWE after his contract expired last month. He was drafted to the Raw roster during the 2024 WWE Draft, but he never ended up appearing on Raw. You can view his X comments below:

Guys I’m not saying the show is a death sentence. I’m saying for ME in THIS SPECIFIC SCENARIO, I knew what it meant. — DIJAK (@DijakWWE) July 3, 2024

WWE isn’t bad. That quote is literally my own internal thoughts and feelings about my situation that ended up being 100% correct. I shared my distress and fears about losing my job with the world and they shit all over me for doing so. Think about that, then think about why. https://t.co/cqKrEF0a6N — DIJAK (@DijakWWE) July 3, 2024