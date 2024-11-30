DOUKI Challenges Sammy Guevara or CMLL Wrestlers For NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty

In a digital exclusive following yesterday’s NJPW World Tag League event, DOUKI challenged Sammy Guevara and talent from CMLL to face him at NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty. This isn’t the first time he’s called out Guevara, as he previously offered to put his NJPW Junior Heavyweight Championship on the line.

He said: “Tiger Mask, that’s a hell of a powerbomb. Well, I’m not concerned with Tiger Mask at the moment. But back when I was a junior high schooler and went to the Tokyo Dome for the first time, it was you holding this belt, Tiger Mask. Not to make it seem like it was so long ago. You’re still not too old for this yet. Like I said when I won this title, if you have a problem, come at me. There’s a lot I planned on saying this tour, but there’s a lot going on. I already spoke about Sammy (Guevara), let’s add to that. Sammy’s a current ROH tag champion, isn’t he? I’m already set to defend this title on January 4th. So it’s a little difficult for me to suggest a title match with you on January 5th, but belt or not I still want to face you. Besides my defence on January 4, I’m willing to go to America. But besides Sammy, the CMLL guys will be there on January 5 as well. Titán? Soberano? I’m not sure if Soberano is a junior or not but there are a lot of interesting names. So the same goes for them, if you want a shot, let me hear you. Let’s make something happen on January 5.”