DOUKI Wins Fourth Annual NJPW Concurso for Best Body

– NJPW revealed the results for the fourth annual NJPW Concurso earlier today. The winner was determined by fan votes, and DOUKI topped the list this year with 1,438 votes. You can see the final voting tally below:

#21 Shoma Kato (6 votes)

#20 Yuto Nakashima (21 votes)

#19 Oskar Leube (24 votes)

#18 Royce Isaacs (34 votes)

#17 Katsuya Murashima (45 votes)

#16 Master Wato (69 votes)

#15 Yuya Uemura (78 votes)

#14 Satoshi Kojima (85 votes)

#13 Tomoaki Honma (102 votes)

#12 Shota Umino (127 votes)

#11 Ryusuke Taguchi (136 votes)

#10 Ryohei Oiwa (154 votes)

#8 Clark Connors (175 votes)

#8 Alex Coughlin (175 votes)

#7 Kosei Fujita (235 votes)

#6 Hiroshi Tanahashi (272 votes)

#5 El Desperado (358 votes)

#4 Boltin Oleg (397 votes)

#3 Tama Tonga (679 votes)

#2 Drilla Moloney (1096 votes)

#1 DOUKI (1438 votes)

Voters praised DOUKI for choosing the same poses as he used in last year’s second place effort, letting us see how much his shape has improved. The balance of his physique was praised, and once again, fans were stunned DOUKI doesn’t wrestle shirtless.

DOUKI wins a year’s supply of NJPW Protein, putting him on track for a repeat in 2024!