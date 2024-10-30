wrestling / News

DOUKI Wants To Wrestle Sammy Guevara at NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty

October 30, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
DOUKI NJPW Image Credit: NJPW

In a digital exclusive (via Fightful), DOUKI said that he wanted to wrestle Sammy Guevara at NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty in January.

He said: “I know Taiji Ishimori said he wants to wrestle Darby Allin… I’d like to face Sammy Guevara.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

DOUKI, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading