DOUKI Wants To Wrestle Sammy Guevara at NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty
October 30, 2024 | Posted by
In a digital exclusive (via Fightful), DOUKI said that he wanted to wrestle Sammy Guevara at NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty in January.
He said: “I know Taiji Ishimori said he wants to wrestle Darby Allin… I’d like to face Sammy Guevara.”
