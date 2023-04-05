wrestling / News

Dumpster Match & More Set For Next Week’s MLW Underground

April 5, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW Underground 4-11-23 Image Credit: MLW

MLW has announced a four-way dumpster match and more for next week’s MLW Underground. MLW announced the following matches on tonight’s episode for next Tuesday’s show, which airs on Reelz:

* Dumpster Match: Real1 vs. Microman vs. Matthew Justice vs. Mance Warner
* No Ropes Catch Wrestling Match: Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Alex Kane

