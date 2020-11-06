Eddie Kingston On What He’ll Tell His Mom When He Wins AEW World Title, His Emotional Reaction To Earning Contract

In a recent interview with The New York Post, Eddie Kingston discussed what he’ll tell his mom when he wins the AEW World title, his emotional reaction to receiving a contract with AEW, and much more. Here are the highlights:

Eddie Kingston on his opportunity with AEW and what he’ll tell his mom when he wins the AEW World Title: “It means the world to me. It also means when I win the world title it’s gonna mean more, too, because I can go to my mother and tell her, ‘I’m sorry I never gave you a grandkid, Mom. Mom, I’m sorry I never got married, I’m sorry I put you through all this stuff, but look I did it for this.’ And that’s gonna mean so much to me that I can explain to her, this is why I did all the stuff I did. It was for this.”

On getting emotional after earning a contract with AEW: “I just started crying in the car. I didn’t understand why I was crying and my girlfriend was just like, ‘Let it go, let it out because you reached a goal. You did it.’ I was like, damn. I was gonna be broke and homeless and back living with my parents. It hit me then. I just started bawling in the car and apologizing for crying. That whole New York tough guy thing, I can’t let anyone see me cry.”

On the realism behind his promos: “As long as I reach one person that goes, ‘I feel what Eddie’s saying, I feel Eddie’s anger or pain,’ whatever you want to say, in the ring or on promos, if there’s one person, I can be like, ‘OK, good, I did my job.'”