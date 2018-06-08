Extreme Legends PPV Series Debuting In July

PWInsider reports that a new PPV and VOD series called Extreme Legends will debut in July on providers like Comcast, Charter, Cox, Verizon Fios and more. It was created and produced by former ECW General Manager and Urban Wrestling Federation owner Steve Karel and his company, Stonecutter Media Ltd. It will use content with former ECW names pulled from the Stonecutter produced video library and material from libraries licensed or acquired by Karel. The material goes back to the early 2000s and includes never-before-seen matches. The matches will include Rob Van Dam, Sabu, New Jack, The Sandman, The Public Enemy and more. Eventually, it will focus on more talent like Kevin Sullivan, Jerry Lawler and Dusty Rhodes.