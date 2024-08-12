F1RST Wrestling Blood, Sweat, and Beers VI 8.11.24 Results: Matt Cardona Headlines, More

F1RST Wrestling held its F1RST Blood, Sweat, & Beers VI event on Sunday from Bauhaus Brew Labs in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Here are the results, courtesy of Fightful:

* Magico & Septico def. NDS (Levy Cruise & Rylie Jackson)

* Rob Justice def. Big O. Possum and Kyle Pro and Matt Honey and Rudy Hell and The Midwest Assassin

* F1RST Uptown VFW Championship Match: Jake Parnell (c) def. Badger Briggs

* No DQ Match: Ryan Cruz def. Brandon Gore and Jordan and Shane Black

* Lorebin Cometh (Darin Corbin & Heavy Metal Lore) def. None More Violent (CHO & Jinn Hallows)

* Free-Range Kara def. Danni Bee

* Arez def. Aramis

* Multi-Contender Open Challenge Match: Matt Cardona defeated Devon Monroe for the Wrestlepalooza Championship, which included Jake Parnell, Darin Corbin, and Heavy Metal Lore. Cardona is the new Wrestlepalooza Champion.