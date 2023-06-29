FIGHTT Pro Rise Of Champions Results 6.25.23: Inaugural Champions Determined

FIGHTT Pro crowned three inaugural champions during its FIGHTT Pro Rise Of Champions show on Sunday, and the results are online. You can see the results from the show, which aired from Monster Factory on IWTV, below (per Cagematch.net:

* Delirious def. Tim Spriggs

* Primal Fear def. Golden Era

* FIGHTT Pro Grappling Division Championship Match: Tiny Tanaily def. Gia Scott

* FIGHTT Pro Tag Team Division Championship Match: DawgNation def. The Tonys

* FIGHTT Pro Premier Hybrid Division Championship Match: Rhett Titus def. Logan Laroux