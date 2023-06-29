wrestling / News
FIGHTT Pro Rise Of Champions Results 6.25.23: Inaugural Champions Determined
June 29, 2023 | Posted by
FIGHTT Pro crowned three inaugural champions during its FIGHTT Pro Rise Of Champions show on Sunday, and the results are online. You can see the results from the show, which aired from Monster Factory on IWTV, below (per Cagematch.net:
* Delirious def. Tim Spriggs
* Primal Fear def. Golden Era
* FIGHTT Pro Grappling Division Championship Match: Tiny Tanaily def. Gia Scott
* FIGHTT Pro Tag Team Division Championship Match: DawgNation def. The Tonys
* FIGHTT Pro Premier Hybrid Division Championship Match: Rhett Titus def. Logan Laroux
More Trending Stories
- Sting Speaks After AEW Dynamite, Says He May Have Lost a Tooth In Main Event
- Mick Foley Looks Back at Iconic Hell in a Cell Match With Undertaker, Original Plan For Cage Bump
- Dominik Mysterio Reveals He Was Originally Supposed to Go Through WWE NXT
- Nova On How ECW Got Away With Using Licensed Music For Theme Songs Without Royalties