Flip Gordon On His ROH Run, Still Hopes To Be World Champion Someday

Flip Gordon had a long tenure in ROH, and he recently looked back on his extended period of time in the company. Gordon was with ROH from 2017 until 2021 when it went on hiatus, and he talked the time in a new interview with Piers Austin. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On his tenure in the company: “I had a longer contract than everybody else. I was at Best of the Super Juniors with Marty [Scurll], and my contract had just come up while I was in Japan, and it being my first deal, I guess technically my second deal, I didn’t understand how contracts worked. I didn’t understand that it would go month-to-month. In my head, I’m like, ‘I need to re-sign so I have a guaranteed paycheck every month going forward.’ So I kind of rushed into re-signing that before talking to the boys. So I ended up signing a multi-year deal, and that kept me there an extra year and a half or so last when The Elite left. Once that contract came up, and I negotiated, Ring of Honor gave me the best bid out of all four companies, so I stuck with Ring of Honor.”

On his goal of being ROH World Champion: “I wanted to be Ring of Honor World Champion. That was my goal. I told myself I wasn’t leaving Ring of Honor until I became world champion. Unfortunately, they got rid of me before I could do it, so that was kind of my out. But that’s still a goal of mine. I have lots of goals in wrestling. I’m in no rush to go anywhere. I’m telling my own story. I have my own ideas and things that I want to do in this business, and I’m in no rush to go anywhere. I just want to have fun and accomplish the goals that I’ve set out for myself.”