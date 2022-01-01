Former WWE Writer Recalls Hardcore Holly Pitching Himself To Win World Title

In an interview with the ROH Strong podcast (via Fightful), former WWE writer Kevin Eck recalled Hardcore Holly pitching himself as the WWE Champion to the creative team. While Holly would challenge for the belt on a few occasions, he never became the champion.

Eck said: “Brian Gewirtz, former WWE writer, now Dwayne Johnson’s right-hand man, who apparently has a book coming out. He was telling us the story one time when I was a writer for WWE that they were encouraging talent to pitch ideas. If creative has nothing for you, so to speak, what’s your idea? He said Bob Holly came up to him one day and said, ‘I got an idea for one of them storylines.’ Brian goes, ‘Really, Bob, what is it?’ ‘I WIN THE TITLE!’ That’s it.“