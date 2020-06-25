FOX Sports 1 to Air Survivor Series 2018 Next Week

FOX Sports 1 is set to air the 2018 Survivor Series as their latest WWE PPV replay next week. The network is currently listing the event at the usual 7:00 PM time for the WWE programming block. The event had the following card:

Held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, that event featured:

* Daniel Bryan vs. Brock Lesnar

* Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair

* Survivor Series Match: Team Raw (Bobby Lashley, Finn Balor, Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman) vs. Team SmackDown (The Miz, Shane McMahon, Rey Mysterio, Samoa Joe, Jeff Hardy)

* WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Buddy Murphy vs. Mustafa Ali

* Authors of Pain vs. The Bar

* Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* Survivor Series Match: Team Raw (Ruby Riott, Natalya, Tamina, Nia Jax, Mickie James) vs. Team SmackDown (Asuka, Carmella, Naomi, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose)

* Survivor Series Match:

* Team Raw (Bobby Roode & Chad Gable, The Revival, The B-Team, Lucha House Party, The Ascension) vs. Team Smackdown (The Usos, The New Day, Sanity, Gallows and Anderson, The Colóns)