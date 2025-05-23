Gabe Kidd Says He’s Not Signed To AEW: ‘Not a Chance’

While Gabe Kidd has appeared on AEW TV recently, he is emphatic that he is not signed to the company. Kidd has allied with Jon Moxley in AEW in recent weeks but in an interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp in no uncertain terms that he’s not signed with the company.

“F**k no,” Kidd said. “F**k no. Not a chance. Not a prayer. I’m not an AEW guy. You think I’m going to go out there and profess how I feel about New Japan and say all this stuff about AEW and then sign a contract with them six months later? Am I a dickhead?”

He continued, “I’m not a f**king idiot. People think I’m stupid, and that’s far from it. I’m smarter than all these f**kers. I’m one step ahead, always.”

Kidd has been involved in the Death Riders’ storyline but is not currently announced for Anarchy in the Arena at AEW Double or Nothing.