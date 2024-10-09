Gail Kim Confirms Lei Ying Lee Has Signed With TNA Wrestling

During a virtual signing for K & S Wrestlefest (via Fightful), Gail Kim confirmed that Lei Ying Lee, formerly Xia Li in WWE, has signed with TNA Wrestling. Lee made her debut for the company last month.

Kim said: “Xia’s great. She’s with us. Yeah [she just signed]. I’m really excited for her. She’s such a hard worker. She’s so passionate, and experiencing that first match with TNA with us, because that’s all she’s had so far, was really nice. She actually exceeded my expectations. What a presence. I think a lot of people were surprised that she was let go. That’s just kind of the conversations I’ve had. Everyone I’ve talked to in WWE speaks so highly, from office to talent, speaks highly of her. She’s doing MMA, she’s doing wrestling. I mean, what a woman.“