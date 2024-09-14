– During a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez, former WWE Superstar and TNA Knockout Gail Kim discussed how retiring from the ring has been difficult and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Gail Kim on retiring: “When I retired, it was hard. I’m not going to to lie, I’m not going to sugar-coat it for everyone, and this is why I actually like to talk to people who are maybe considering retirement near the end of their career. I always tell them like just be sure and have a path, because I knew when I started not being able to walk after matches essentially, I said ‘okay I don’t want the fans to see me slow down, I’ve got to start thinking about retirement.”

On how wrestling is the one thing that makes her cry: “I always joke around with my husband because I always say nothing makes me–I don’t cry, I’m just not an emotional person, but wrestling is one thing that makes me cry. I never cried at our wedding, but when I see those girls create moments or have those moments, I feel it, I get so emotional.”