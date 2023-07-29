Hall’s AEW Rampage Review – 7.28.23  

Rampage

Date: July 28, 2023

Location: MVP Arena, Albany, New York

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone

For the second week in a row, the featured match is a battle royal, though this time it is a tag team battle royal for a future Tag Team Title shot. Other than that, we might get more on the upcoming All In card, as no matches have been announced though you can probably guess quite a few from here. Let’s get to it.

Opening sequence.

Tag Team Battle Royal

Luther/Serpentico, Jay Lethal/Satnam Singh, Hardys, Brother Zay/Ethan Page, Big Bill/Brian Cage, Christopher Daniels/Matt Sydal, Butcher/The Blade, Angelo Parker/Matt Menard

Both members have to be eliminated and the winners get a future Tag Team Title shot. Everyone goes after Bill to start but can’t get anywhere. It’s the usual brawling to start with no one going anywhere until Luther gets a knee in to Cage. Bill isn’t having that and dumps Luther, with Blade getting rid of Serpentico a few seconds later.

The fans seem to approve of Big Bill, even as Parker hits him in the ribs. Singh gets rid of Zay and Sydal follows him out. The Hardys get rid of Parker and Singh dumps Page. The Hardys get smart and ram Singh into Lethal for another elimination, leaving Page and Lethal to brawl up the aisle as we take a break.

Back with Menard being dumped, leaving us with Bill, Cage, Butcher, Blade, the Hardys, Singh and Daniels. Butcher and Blade toss Daniels but Matt can’t do much with Singh, who tosses him with ease. Jeff manages to stagger Singh and Cage/Bill help out with a double clothesline to put Singh out. Butcher and Blade dump Jeff and we’re down to the two of them vs. Cage/Bill in what sounds like a good hoss fight.

Cage gets knocked down with a fisherman’s neckbreaker and a Stunner into a lariat drops Bill. Back up and Cage saves Bill but Blade hits him in the face. Bill pulls himself up and hits his own double clothesline as the fans still seem to approve. A powerbomb/clothesline combination gets rid of Blade but Butcher fights away. Bill’s splash hits Cage in the corner and a backbreaker puts Cage down again. That’s it though as a clothesline/chokeslam combination knocks Butcher silly for the win at 16:36.

Rating: C+. This went on for a good while and Bill continues to get bigger and bigger reactions. I do like having some fresh blood in the division and Cage/Bill have done well so far. The division has fallen through the floor in recent months and maybe they can start building things back up a bit here. It also makes me want to see more Butcher and the Blade, as they still feel like they could be the big bruising heels of the division at any time.

Video on the Kingdom getting a second chance at being great in Ring Of Honor. Why Maria Kanellis-Bennett isn’t here isn’t clear.

Komander vs. Kip Sabian

Komander is replacing the injured Scorpio Sky and Alex Abrahantes and Penelope Ford are here as well as Sabian takes him down to start. Sabian sends him outside and mocks the salute, earning himself a knock out to the floor and a dive. We take a break and come back with Sabian getting the better of a slugout.

A headscissors gives Komander two and a cradle gets the same. Sabian knocks him back down and hits a running shooting star press for two. Komander fights up but gets his eyes raked by Ford, allowing Sabian to hit a hanging suplex for two more. That’s enough for Komander, who hits a springboard Canadian Destroyer into the rope walk shooting star press to put Sabian away at 10:19.

Rating: C+. This was a bit better than most Komander matches as he didn’t do a bunch of his usual stuff. His matches have a tendency to be centered around trying to set up one convoluted match after another but this one was about fighting back and hitting a spot here and there. Nice match here, even if Sabian is still as middle of the road as you can be.

Video on Jack Perry disrespecting the memory of ECW and getting called out by Jerry Lynn.

The Kingdom vs. Hayden Backlund/Hyaung-Jae Lee

Taven kicks both of them down to start and hands it off to Bennett for a Death Valley Driver. Just The Tip sets up the Proton Pack to finish Backlund at 42 seconds. I can go for more of the Kingdom.

Video on the Dark Order beating the Righteous and Stu Grayson in a Fight Without Honor at Death Before Dishonor. They will NOT be disrespected and it is time to rebuild. Can it be time for the Dark Order to be dropped already?

Video on FTR vs. MJF/Adam Cole.

Here’s what’s coming on various shows.

Video on Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose, a feud with quite the history.

Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose

Marina Shafir is here with Rose, who jumps Shida fast to start. Rose grabs the kendo stick but throws it away after realizing that would be stupid. Back up and Shida headscissors her into the corner and rains down some right hands square into the turnbuckle. Rose knocks her outside though and we take a break.

Back with Shida hitting a running elbow and managing a suplex for two. They fight to the apron with Shida hitting a knee to the head, setting up a dropkick from the apron. Shida loads up a springboard but gets chokeslammed down for two. Back up and Shida hits a Falcon Arrow but Rose runs her over with a clothesline. Rose goes up but gets crotched down, setting up a super Falcon Arrow. Shafir puts the foot on the rope though, earning her a heck of a kendo stick shot. Rose loads up the Beast Bomb but gets reversed into the Katana to give Shida the pin at 10:57.

Rating: B-. This is one of the feuds that has been around since the start of AEW and it works well enough, even though both of them have fallen a bit down the ladder. Pushing Shida again isn’t a bad idea and that stick shot to Shafir was loud enough to get some attention. On the other hand you have Rose, who feels like she hasn’t won anything of note in, like, ever.

Post match the Outcasts come out for the staredown.

Results

Brian Cage/Big Bill won a tag team battle royal last eliminating Butcher and the Blade

Komander b. Kip Sabian – Rope walk shooting star press

The Kingdom b. Hayden Backlund/Hyaung-Jae Lee – Proton Pack to Backlund

Hikaru Shida b. Nyla Rose – Katana

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.