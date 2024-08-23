Hall’s ROH TV Review 8.22.24  

Ring Of Honor

Date: August 22, 2024

Location: Esports Arena Arlington, Arlington, Texas

Commentators: Ian Riccaboni, Caprice Coleman

We’re on the last few weeks of the Texas residency and we have new Tag Team Champions. Since it’s Ring Of Honor, the title change took place on Collision, with Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara beating the Kingdom to win the belts. Other than that, Mark Briscoe is defending the World Title against The Beast Mortos this week so let’s get to it.

We open with a look at Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara winning the Tag Team Titles.

Opening sequence.

We run down the card.

Kingdom/Dark Order vs. Dustin Rhodes/Sammy Guevara/Von Erichs

It’s a brawl to start before the bell with all eight fighting on the floor and various people being sent into various objects. We officially start with Ross dropkicking Reynolds and handing it off to Marshall. Reynolds takes him into the corner and it’s off to Silver, who gets dropped with a clothesline. Dustin comes in for the atomic drop (with the funny sell), only to walk into a Death Valley Driver.

Taven hits Just The Tip for two but hang on as the Kingdom and the Dark Order have to argue. We settle down to Bennett grabbing a chinlock before hitting a dropkick to cut Dustin off again. Reynolds adds a springboard elbow for two and it’s out to the floor, where Guevara finally cuts off the double teaming. Back in and Reynolds hits Taven by mistake, allowing Dustin to grab the bulldog. Guevara gets the tag to clean house and a springboard cutter drops Reynolds.

A Swanton sets up Marshall’s moonsault for two two on Silver with the Kingdom making the save. The villains get caught in the corner for quadruple Shattered Dreams, only for Evil Uno to offer a distraction so they can hit some low blows. We hit the parade of strikes to the face until Silver’s German suplex gets two on Marshall, with Ross making the save. A bunch of people go the floor so Taven hits a dive, with Guevara hitting a bigger one. Back in and Marshall’s spinning claw slam finishes Silver at 12:16.

Rating: B-. This was the fun match that had everyone going nuts at the end to make for something entertaining. It still feels like the story is “here are a bunch of good guys from Texas vs. a bunch of villains” and that only gets them so far. I’m not sure where this is going, but at least the match was quite energetic.

Mark Briscoe knows that the Beast Mortos beat him in a tag match a few weeks ago. After that though, Mortos might want to find a time machine to go back in time and NOT win that match because of the beating he’s getting as a result.

Cage Of Agony vs. Serpentico/Fuego del Sol/Atlantis Jr.

Serpentico slugs away at Liona to start and is knocked down just as fast. That means it’s time for Serpentico to be taken into the corner for the double stomping but he rolls away and hands it off to Fuego. A springboard hurricanrana takes Liona down but Kaun is right back up with a heck of a powerbomb. Cage comes in with a running legdrop and the ten rep fall away slam before flipping Fuego onto the ropes.

Kaun’s slingshot hilo gets two and we hit the seated armbar. Fuego finally fights out and gets over for the tag off to Atlantis as everything breaks down. Serpentico’s top rope splash gets two on Cage, who is right back with a powerslam. Atlantis sends the Gates outside but gets kneed in the face by Cage. Serpentico goes up but dives into the Drill Claw to give Page the pin at 10:02.

Rating: C+. This was in fact a six man tag with the biggest singles name (at least around here), Atlantis, being little more than a person filling in a spot. That didn’t make for the most thrilling match, but that is kind of to be expected with the Cage Of Agony. You know what you’re getting with them and it has been covered to death around here.

The MxM Collection is ready to procure another delicious victory but two guys in bear pelts show up. Mansoor warns Mason not to move, because bears sense fear.

Abadon vs. Alejandra Lion

Abadon jumps her to start and hits a basement dropkick, only to miss a charge into the corner. Back up and Abadon glares at her, setting up a Widow’s Peak. Black Dahlia finishes Lion at 1:33.

MxM Collection vs. Pillars of Destiny

The Pillars would be the bear enthusiasts from earlier. Grey powers out of a headlock to start but gets pulled into another one, meaning it’s time to bite Mansoor’s hand. The feet are fine enough to hit a dropkick though and it’s off to Mason for an elbow to the face. Back up and Grey runs Mansoor over with a body block before it’s time for some choking.

The bearhug goes on for a bit, only to have Mansoor fight out and hand it back to Mason. House is quickly cleaned, including a double chokeslam to both Pillars. Hold on though as the Collection walk up the ramp, only to strike a pose and run down for a double spear. Back in and an assisted double underhook implant DDT finishes Grey at 5:50.

Rating: C+. The Collection is the definition of a fun team and they know how to do their thing rather well. It helps that they’re just good enough in the ring to get by, even if it might not be enough to get them to the top of anything. I can go for an entertaining act like them, as they certainly add in a bit of spice around here.

Last week, Lee Moriarty was impressed with his win over Action Andretti. Shane Taylor says he’s injured right now but he’s coming for the World Title.

Angelico vs. Aaron Solo

Under Pure Rules. Solo grabs an armbar to start but gets taken down into a leglock, sending him straight over to the ropes. It works so well that Angelico does it again, meaning Solo has burned through two rope breaks in about two minutes. Back up and a running shoulder gives Solo two so he uses a right hand, which is good for a warning. Angelico’s sleeper sends Solo bailing to the ropes for his third and final break. Back up again and Angelico hits him with a left hand, meaning it’s a warning as well. Another leglock makes Solo tap, despite being in the ropes, at 5:20.

Rating: C. Remember last week when Action Andretti didn’t know the Pure Rules very well and burned through his rope breaks in a hurry, meaning he had to tap out when he was in the ropes? Well these two certainly remember it because this was almost a copy of the entire match. The pure division continues to be the “just kind of there” area of the roster and stuff like this doesn’t exactly make me more interested in seeing where it goes.

Trish Adora vs. Erica Leigh

Adora grabs a double underhook to start before grabbing a chickenwing/half nelson combination. With that broken up, Adora gets two off a rollup as Leigh is rather frustrated. A backbreaker into the nasty German suplex into the Lariat Tubman finishes Leigh at 2:31. Total squash.

The Righteous and Lance Archer are all threatening.

Komander vs. KM

KM squeezes his hand on the handshake to start and Komander doesn’t seem pleased. Komander’s springboard is shouldered out of the air and the much bigger KM knocks him into the corner. The threat of a stretch muffler sends Komander into the ropes but he’s back with a springboard Fameasser. Another kick to the head sets up Cielito Lindo to finish KM at 3:19.

Rating: C. Well that was a perfectly acceptable way to bring Komander back to the show, but it wasn’t exactly an interesting match. Just Komander taking down a big guy in a few minutes and then pinning him, which we’ve seen before. Not a bad match or anything, but on a long show, it probably could have been put elsewhere.

EJ Nduka vs. Deonn Rusman

Nduka powers out of a headlock to start and knocks him down, setting up a headlock of his own. Rusman shoves him away and unloads in the corner, only to miss a Stinger Splash. That’s enough for Nduka, who grabs a toss powerbomb for the pin at 2:57.

Iron Savages/Jacked Jameson vs. Colton Charles/Jay Alexander/Rosario Grillo

Jameson shoves Alexander away before Bronson hits the running splash. A double Rocket Launcher finishes Alexander at 1:44. The less of the Savages and Jameson, the better.

Marina Shafir vs. Tiara James

Shafir offers her a handshake from the mat to start before pulling James down to start fast. James’ forearms manage to knock Shafir into the corner but she throws James down without much effort. The bow and arrow keeps James in trouble and a running Codebreaker into Mother’s Milk finishes for Shafir at 3:24.

Rating: C. Of all the Shafir squashes I’ve seen over the last few months, this was the most recent. There’s not much to say about this one as Shafir did her thing, shrugged off James’ offense, and then did her finishing move to win. Until Shafir moves up, she’s just going to be the latest submission star who wins with a unique finisher.

Angelico, via internal monologue, wants a Pure Rules Title match.

Nick Comoroto/Jacoby Watts vs. Matt Menard/Angelo Parker

The bell rings and Watts does his catchphrase, earning Comoroto a trip out to the floor. Back in and Comoroto whips Parker hard into the corner, only to have Parker send him into Watts. Menard comes in to hammer away, with a double DDT finishing Comoroto at 3:41.

Rating: C. This has become the “hey, they still work here” show, with Menard and Parker having their first match together in quite some time. That’s a fine way to bring back a name or two, but we’re past five this week and it’s not exactly feeling important. Parker and Menard aren’t big names in the first place and this was just a quick win for them over a low level act.

Lio Rush vs. Tony Nese

Mark Sterling is here with Nese, who says people have been asking why the Premiere Athletes are on every show. Oh I know why. It’s just not an interesting answer. Nese jumps him to start and sends Rush outside for the stomping from Sterling. Back in and Rush does his dodging to set up a clothesline, setting up the Fameasser over the middle rope. Nese’s shot slows Rush down and a Sterling distraction lets Nese hit a running forearm for two.

Sterling gets in some cheap shots on the floor and Nese grabs a bodyscissors back inside. Nese hits the neck snap across the top but misses a springboard moonsault, but comes back with a pumphandle piledriver for two. Back up and Nese sends him into the ropes, with Rush diving onto Sterling in a nice spot. Rush gets back in, kicks him down, and this the Final Hour for the pin at 9:14.

Rating: B-. This was the match that Rush needed to win to get his momentum back after he lost a big match on Collision because Tony Khan loves that style of booking. Not that it is going to matter as Rush isn’t likely to be put in a prominent spot (like most of the people who have to get their momentum back) but this match just had to be done. It also had to get almost ten minutes on a show this long, because everything has to happen on every show.

All In rundown.

Ring Of Honor World Title: Mark Briscoe vs. The Beast Mortos

Briscoe is defending and knocks him to the floor to start, setting up the dropkick through the ropes. The Bang Bang Elbow connects as well but it’s way too early for the Jay Driller. Mortos pulls the arms around the ropes but gets confused by the threat of Redneck Kung Fu. Some shoulders in the corner set up a hard chop to rock Mortos, who knocks him off the top with a chop of his own.

They fight on top, where Briscoe knocks him to the floor, setting up a big flip dive. The chair sets up another big flip dive over the top, setting up another flip dive from the top. Back in and a clothesline gives Briscoe two but another Jay Driller attempt is broken up. Instead Briscoe settles for the rolling Death Valley Driver, only to miss the Froggy Bow. Mortos’ twisting Swanton misses and Briscoe drops the Froggy Boy for two. Another clothesline sets up the Jay Driller to retain the title at 10:58.

Rating: B. By far the best match of the show here, with two talented stars working together with the slightest reason to believe that the title might be in danger. Briscoe can make anything work well and Mortos has been quite the impressive star while he has been around. Solid main event here, which felt important, which is more than most of the rest of the show can say.

