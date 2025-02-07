Harley Cameron Announced For Maple Leaf Pro Mayhem Events

Harley Cameron is headed up north for Maple Leaf Pro Mayhem next month. MLP announced that the AEW fan favorite will be part of their March 14th and 15th event in Windsor, Ontario.

The updated talent list for Mayhem is:

* Bishop Dyer

* Bhupinder Gujjar.

* PCO

* Aiden Prince

* Kylie Rae

* Mauro Ranallo

* El Reverso

* Gisele Shaw

* Sheldon Jean

* Kaito Kiyomiya

* KUSHIDA

* Jade Chung

* Blake Christian

* Harley Cameron

https://x.com/MapleLeafPW/status/1886565334439846192