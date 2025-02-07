wrestling / News
Harley Cameron Announced For Maple Leaf Pro Mayhem Events
February 7, 2025 | Posted by
Harley Cameron is headed up north for Maple Leaf Pro Mayhem next month. MLP announced that the AEW fan favorite will be part of their March 14th and 15th event in Windsor, Ontario.
The updated talent list for Mayhem is:
* Bishop Dyer
* Bhupinder Gujjar.
* PCO
* Aiden Prince
* Kylie Rae
* Mauro Ranallo
* El Reverso
* Gisele Shaw
* Sheldon Jean
* Kaito Kiyomiya
* KUSHIDA
* Jade Chung
* Blake Christian
* Harley Cameron
https://x.com/MapleLeafPW/status/1886565334439846192
More Trending Stories
- Update on Creative Plans For Drew McIntyre on WWE Smackdown Brand
- Jey Uso Says He Didn’t Expect ‘Yeet’ To Take Off The Way It Has
- CM Punk On The Experience Of Doing WWE Press Conferences, Says ‘It’s A Shoot’
- Chris Jericho Addresses AEW Situation With Britt Baker, Says He Hasn’t Heard About It Either Way