Various News: Honky Tonk Man Teases One More Match, Natalya Shows Off World Record Plaques

– The Honky Tonk Man looks to be preparing for one more match, as he noted on social media. The WWE Hall of Famer posted to social media with a picture of himself putting on his wrestling gear, as you can see below. The post is captioned:

“HTM preparing for one more match!”

Honky Tonk Man’s last match was back in 2019, when he was part of the Revolution Rumble at WildKat Revolution Rumble 2019.

– Natalya has received her Guiness World Record plaques, and she has them up for display in her home. The WWE star was recognized as having the most PPV appearances and most matches for any female in WWE history, as well as most WWE wins in a career for a woman.

Natalya’s social media account posted to Twitter to show off the plaques as you can see below: