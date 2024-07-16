– In WWE digital exclusive video, Ilja Dragunov discussed Bron Breakker interfering in his match against Sami Zayn during last night’s WWE Raw. Below are some highlights:

Ilja Dragunov on Bron Breakker: “All I gotta say is the Bron Breakker still has some bones inside him that I need to break. That’s as easy as it gets. In regards to the rest, yeah, I’m very, very close. But what do you want to say? Like, Sami Zayn is the prime example of a true champion. He is at his best when he fights from the ground, and every time, every single time, he leaves his soul in this ring. But so do I. So I did today.”

On what he showed Breakker: ‘So I showed to him that I can do that. I show to everyone that I can do that, that I can play this game. And if no one is convinced at the point that people are blind because if you look in my face, you see a sheer symbol of will. And I’m not about to stop right now, not at all. Thank you.”