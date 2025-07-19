On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about a 1974 incident between Adrian Adonis and Dan Spivey that led to a backstage fight. You can check out some highlights below:

On Adrian Adonis: “He could work, man, he’d get the job done in the ring. I don’t know how much of a badass he was. Dan Spivey knocked him out three times in one match.”

On what he did to upset him: “He was trying to choke him out.”

On why he did that: “Just being ****ing stupid. He got up a third time, but Jimmy Hart was holding him down. His face was a complete fucking mess, man. Yeah, he was bleeding out of everywhere.”

