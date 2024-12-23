wrestling / News
Jake Roberts Recalls Fan Reactions To Kevin Sullivan’s Devil Gimmick
On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about fan reactions of Kevin Sullivan’s early devil-worshiper gimmick and more. You can check out some highlights below:
On fan reactions of Kevin Sullivan’s early devil gimmick: “They reacted pretty well, because Kevin was into this devil thing. And they acted pretty strongly towards that. In fact, we had a bunch of devil worshipers come to Tampa and sat ringside. Oh yeah, all dressed in black and hoods on and all sorts of s**t. It’s pretty crazy.”
On the gimmick: “Kevin went with it, man, he went all the way with it.”
On working a main event with Dusty Rhodes in CWF: “It was a special moment for me. You know, being in the ring with one of the greatest performers of all time. And [I was] just so excited, so pumped, so nervous. I was f**king nervous as s**t, just worried that I was going f**k up, you know, but that’s natural. And to go out there and perform and then him be happy afterwards, that was a great thing.”
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Snake Pit with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.