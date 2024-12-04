wrestling / News
Jamie Hayter Segment Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
Jamie Hayter will speak on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Tuesday that Hayter will have a promo segment on Wednesday’s show.
The updated lineup for the episode, which airs tomorrow night on TBS, is:
* AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match: Claudio Castagnoli (3 pts) vs. Brody King (3 pts)
* AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match: Shelton Benjamin (3 pts) vs. Kyle Fletcher (3 pts)
* Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal: Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Others TBD
* PAC vs. Jay White
* Swerve Strickland vs. Max Caster
* Anna Jay vs. Penelope Ford
* We’ll hear from Jamie Hayter
