Jamie Hayter Segment Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

December 3, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Jamie Hayter 12-4-24 Image Credit: AEW

Jamie Hayter will speak on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Tuesday that Hayter will have a promo segment on Wednesday’s show.

The updated lineup for the episode, which airs tomorrow night on TBS, is:

* AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match: Claudio Castagnoli (3 pts) vs. Brody King (3 pts)
* AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match: Shelton Benjamin (3 pts) vs. Kyle Fletcher (3 pts)
* Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal: Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Others TBD
* PAC vs. Jay White
* Swerve Strickland vs. Max Caster
* Anna Jay vs. Penelope Ford
* We’ll hear from Jamie Hayter

