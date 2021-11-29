Jaxson Ryker Comments on WWE Release, Says He’s Not Bitter Or Angry

Jaxson Ryker weighed in on his WWE release on his latest podcast. Ryker, who was released a couple of weeks ago along with several others, spoke about the exit on the latest episode of Wrestling For the Faith. You can see some highlights below, per POST Wrestling:

On his WWE release: “This past Thursday night, I guess a week ago or so, I got the call and got released from my WWE contract. It’s been — you know, I put a statement out man and I’m not bitter, I’m not angry, I’m not mad by any means. I had five fun years there where I got to do a lot of cool stuff. I got to travel all over the United States, wrestle in front of thousands of packed-out stadiums and just had a really fun, good time with The Forgotten Sons, you know, doing the stuff with Elias leading up to the first live Raw that was in Dallas, Texas and had a good time but yeah, we came to terms on the end of my contract, so you know what? I look forward to the future, what God’s gonna do. I think he’s got some cool doors that are gonna open up for me and let’s just see what happens man.”

On his WWE release vs. his Impact Wrestling release in 2015: “It’s not a front I’m putting on by any means because Lord knows 10 years ago, let’s see, I got released from TNA or IMPACT Wrestling in 2015 and it was more of a devastating blow I felt like and financially, I wasn’t as stable obviously but I guess it was my relationship with the Lord was not as strong then so like I was telling my wife, I was in Church Sunday doing some prayer stuff at the altar and I’m not boasting by any means but it was one of those things where years ago, there would have been tears of worry and doubt, of, ‘God, what am I gonna do now?’ Well I have a five-year-old, I have a wife, I have a house. But not — this time in Church, it was that comfort and it was tears of joy and like you said, it’s that peace that surpasses all understanding man. It was just calmness over me right now and I contribute that to the Holy Spirit letting me know that he’s got my back and you know, just having that relationship with Jesus man. That’s what it’s about is trusting him and knowing that seek first the kingdom, Matthew 6:33. When you do that dude, he promises you, whatever you ask for. Whatever it is, he’ll be there and he’ll take care of you no matter what so, I love it. I’m ready for the future brother.”