Jeff Hardy on His Current Attitude Toward WWE and a Possible Return

– During a recent interview with Jared Myers, Jeff Hardy discussed his recent struggles with WWE leading up to his release last December. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Jeff Hardy on if he wants to go back to WWE and how he currently feels about them: “Hopefully yeah, I would love to go back. They released me and tried to make me go to rehab but I’m just so over it. My dream match was with Roman Reigns, I’ve talked about that many times but then I said, ‘So you want me to go away for like 28 days just to save my job?’ No. You know what’s important to me? Family. My two daughters, my wife, they believe in me. F*ck WWE man. It’s like a private, personal thing. I’m not going to f*cking go to rehab. If they believe in me, that’s all that matters, my wife and my two girls.”

His thoughts on Logan Paul: “I don’t know, I’m not a social media guy. Evidentially content is what they provide. When I was in WWE, I didn’t meet him, he was there when I was there and I said ‘Who is this guy?’”