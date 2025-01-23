– WWE Hall of Famer Jesse Ventura is set to make another appearance at this week’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. Ventura was part of the live broadcast at last month’s show, and he also did broadcast commentary work for the main event featuring Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens. Ventura hyped up his appearance for the next Saturday Night’s Main Event scheduled for this weekend in San Antonio, Texas on social media.

Jesse Ventura wrote, “So very excited for Saturday Night’s Main Event this weekend in San Antonio. The Body returns to Texas this Saturday Night!”

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, featuring Jessie Ventura, is scheduled for Saturday, January 25 at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. It will be broadcast live on NBC and simulcast on Peacock.