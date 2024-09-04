Jesse Ventura Not Interested In Burying the Hatchet With Hulk Hogan

Jesse Ventura recently explained why he has no plans to talk things out with Hulk Hogan. Ventura has long had issues with Hogan stemming from their falling out when Ventura tried to get the WWE talent to unionize before WrestleMania II, and he spoke about the matter in his appearance on Insight With Chris Van Vliet.

“No. … I’ll tell you the story,” Ventura said (per Wrestling Inc). “I got up on a chair. And I told everybody now is our time to unionize … All the publicity’s gone out on WrestleMania. I said, ‘If we refuse to wrestle unless union negotiators are brought in … We can freeze them. Freeze Vince [McMahon]. And force them to do collective bargaining and we can finally get a union.'”

He continued, “When I sued the WWF, we had to take Vince’s deposition. And my attorney says to Vince … ‘Has anyone ever tried to form one [a union]?’ He said… ‘I think Jesse Ventura spouted his mouth off about it one time years ago.’ My attorney said, ‘Well, then how did you know?’ With no hesitation, Vince answered, ‘Hulk Hogan told me.”

Ventura and Hogan are both under WWE Legends contracts, with Ventura signing his recently and Hogan renewing his late last year.