Jinder Mahal Explains How He Showed Drew McIntyre the Way to Become Champion

– Earlier today, WWE Superstar and former World champion Jinder Mahal, who recently returned to Raw, appeared on today’s edition of WWE’s The Bump, and he discussed his former 3MB stablemate, Drew McIntyre. According to Mahal, McIntyre was able to become a WWE champion because he showed him the way. Below are some highlights and a clip for the chat:

Jinder Mahal on not being as celebrated as Drew McIntyre: “So, my problem is not with Drew. My problem is with the idea that Drew McIntyre was celebrated as a champion. Like he overcame such enormous odds. Let’s back it up. Me and Drew were a part of 3MB together. Me and Drew got released the exact same date. I made it back to WWE faster, better, I became WWE Champion faster than Drew McIntyre, yet I wasn’t celebrated. I was called ‘the experiment’ or whatever. I don’t have a book right now. Drew has a book. Drew is doing media nonstop. You know, this is like one of the only times I’ve done media in the last few months. Why am I not celebrated the same way Drew McIntyre is celebrated?”

Mahal on their routes at becoming champion: “Our stories are parallel. You know, just because you don’t hear about my hardships in life doesn’t mean I’ve had an easy route to the WWE or becoming WWE champion. I’ve had just as many challenges as Drew has had. Yet, I’m not acknowledged, right? So, my problem is not with Drew. It’s the idea that Drew is celebrated. Why am I not celebrated? I did it, you know, in better fashion than Drew.”

On showing McIntyre “the way” to become champion: “I bet if I didn’t become WWE Champion, Drew wouldn’t have. You know why? Because I showed him the way. You know the story of, I think it’s the four-minute mile I believe, or whatever. I think it’s the first man to — no one had ever run a mile in four minutes until one person did. Since that one person did, many hundreds of people have done it ever since. So, showed Drew the way. I laid the blueprint down for Drew. Drew followed the same game plan that I did. Come back, best shape possible, target the biggest guy, make an impact. But here we are.”

On McIntyre motivating him through his injury: “You know, I’m injured, I’m on the sidelines. Drew is celebrated. How do you think that makes me feel? You talk about what motivated me through the rehab? That. Drew McIntyre motivated me, in a different way than I motivated him.”

